TROY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $126.90 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $128.43 million and approximately $126.90 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TROY has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.