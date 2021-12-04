Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TRIT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Triterras has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

