Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

TTBXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TTBXF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

