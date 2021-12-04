Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 126,418 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $231.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

