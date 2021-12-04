TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

