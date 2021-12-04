TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $589,873. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 246,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $601.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

