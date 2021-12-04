Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.55, with a volume of 8346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCL.A. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.41.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

