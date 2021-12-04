TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

TRSWF opened at $14.37 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

