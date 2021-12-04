Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 741 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

