Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

CG stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

