Tranquility Partners LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

