Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

