Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $185.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76.

