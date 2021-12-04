Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.