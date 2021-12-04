Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 2.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $227.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

