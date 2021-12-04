TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 321,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,731. TPCO has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

