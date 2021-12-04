Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $410.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

