Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

