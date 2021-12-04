Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $533,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.