Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 17,740 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

