Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 15,395 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,411,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 402,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

