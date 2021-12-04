Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 4,500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.10 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

