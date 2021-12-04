Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $472,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

