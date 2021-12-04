Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

