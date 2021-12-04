Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,694.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

