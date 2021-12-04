TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

