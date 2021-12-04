Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.
Shares of TD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
