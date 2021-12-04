Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.43. 2,001,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,845. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

