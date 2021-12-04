Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

