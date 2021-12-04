TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.29. TORM shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -343.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.