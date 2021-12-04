Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.71. 10,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,389,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

