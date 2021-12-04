Todd Staub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.