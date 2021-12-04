TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 4.9%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. 5,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,385,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.