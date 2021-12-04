Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.