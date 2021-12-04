Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

