Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

