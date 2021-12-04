Tigress Financial Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,540.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,694.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

