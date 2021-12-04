Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 107,656 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,656 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

BNDX opened at $57.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

