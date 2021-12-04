Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 19,243 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Q2 were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,758 shares of company stock worth $18,995,537. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.