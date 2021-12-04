Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Saia were worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Saia by 1,380.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.93.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $318.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.