Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $208.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.