Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Trex worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $138.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

