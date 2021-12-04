Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.28 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GoodRx were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,541,493 shares of company stock worth $64,623,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

