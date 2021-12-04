Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

