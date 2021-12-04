Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 984 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

