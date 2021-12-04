Thomas E. Capasse Buys 20,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

