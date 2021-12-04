TheStreet Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $521.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.67. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

