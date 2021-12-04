Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Theravance Biopharma worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $572.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

