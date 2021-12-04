The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 8,980 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,259. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.