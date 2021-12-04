The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 8,980 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,259. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

