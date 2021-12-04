The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,623. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.25 and a 12-month high of C$96.75. The stock has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

